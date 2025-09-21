All eyes will turn back towards Elland Road as Leeds United look to build on a big win at Wolves when they face AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in a home double header over the next fortnight.

After falling behind to an early goal from Ladislav Krejci, Daniel Farke’s men claimed a huge three points at Molineux as summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all grabbed their first goals for the club and set off wild celebrations in the away end.

However, it will be the home faithful rather than the travelling support who will be the focus when Leeds return to Elland Road next weekend when Bournemouth are the visitors.

Another sold-out crowd is expected and similar will follow when Spurs make the same trip seven days later - but how does Leeds United’s average attendance compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

1 . AFC Bournemouth 2025/26 average attendance: 11,119 | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales