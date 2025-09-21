Leeds United's stunning average attendance compared ahead of Bournemouth and Spurs clashes

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 21st Sep 2025, 11:00 BST

How do Leeds United's average attendances compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

All eyes will turn back towards Elland Road as Leeds United look to build on a big win at Wolves when they face AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in a home double header over the next fortnight.

After falling behind to an early goal from Ladislav Krejci, Daniel Farke’s men claimed a huge three points at Molineux as summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all grabbed their first goals for the club and set off wild celebrations in the away end.

However, it will be the home faithful rather than the travelling support who will be the focus when Leeds return to Elland Road next weekend when Bournemouth are the visitors.

Another sold-out crowd is expected and similar will follow when Spurs make the same trip seven days later - but how does Leeds United’s average attendance compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

2025/26 average attendance: 11,119

1. AFC Bournemouth

2025/26 average attendance: 11,119 | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 16,817

2. Brentford

2025/26 average attendance: 16,817 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 21,479

3. Burnley

2025/26 average attendance: 21,479 | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 25,015

4. Crystal Palace

2025/26 average attendance: 25,015 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 26,984

5. Fulham

2025/26 average attendance: 26,984 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 30,082

6. Nottingham Forest

2025/26 average attendance: 30,082 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

