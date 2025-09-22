Pundit doubles down with comments on Daniel Farke's Leeds United future

Leeds United claimed a 3-1 win at Premier League rivals Wolves on Saturday afternoon to life themselves away from the relegation zone.

The Premier League table has a more healthy look for Leeds United fans after their side claimed a 3-1 win at struggling Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites were sat just a point above the relegation zone prior to their weekend visit to their bottom of the table hosts and appeared to be set to drop into the bottom three when they fell behind to an eighth minute goal from on-loan Girona star Ladislav Krejci. However, Leeds responded in impressive fashion took a comfortable lead into half-time as summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all grabbed their first goals for the club before the break.

Leeds comfortably saw out the game to rack up their first away win since securing promotion back into the Premier League as winners of the Championship last season and will head into an Elland Road double-header with Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in a more positive frame of mind.

A win in the former of those games could even lift Daniel Farke’s men into the European places and one former Premier League midfielder has claimed the Whites should be aiming higher in the league this season after praising the work of the former Norwich City manager.

Former Spurs and Wolves midfielder Jamie O’Hara told talkSPORT: “Leeds fully deserved the win, and they are a way better side (than 12th place). Daniel Farke has started the season well. There were question marks over him, and he was definitely one of the favourites to get sacked early doors.”

What has Jamie O’Hara previously said about Daniel Farke’s future at Leeds United?

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara | talkSPORT

Speaking last month after a Leeds fan suggested Farke could leave the club in the aftermath of the heavy defeat at Arsenal, O’Hara replied: “You’re not going to sack him, mate, you’re not going to sack him. There was this whole hoo-hah in the offseason, about Daniel Farke getting sacked, and they made the decision not to. They’re not going to sack him four games in.”