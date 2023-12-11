Leeds United will hope to bridge the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion spots.

Two Championship sides with promotion ambitions will collide as Leeds United travel to the Stadium of Light to take on managerless Sunderland on Tuesday.

Daniel Farke’s side enter the game in excellent form after a run of eight victories from their last 10 Championship matches. The German is targeting a third promotion from this division as a manager and will see this match as the perfect opportunity to pile on pressure on second place Ipswich as the Tractor Boys target back to back promotions.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are also aiming to win promotion after last season's near miss in the Championship play-offs.

The Black Cats are currently searching for a successor to manager Tony Mowbray but secured an impressive 2-1 victory against West Brom last time out under the guidance of interim boss Mike Dodds.

The Championship match promises to be an intriguing encounter which could have huge implications on the promotion race for the remainder of the campaign.

With that in mind we have rounded up all of the key TV details that you need to know ahead of the match.

Is Sunderland vs Leeds United on TV?

Thousands of Leeds supporters are expected to make the journey to the North East for the encounter, while those not attending can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Build up to the clash begins at 7.30pm with the game itself kicking off half an hour later at 8pm.

Those streaming the match can follow all of the action through SkyGo and the app is available for users to download on their mobile or electronic device.

Sunderland vs Leeds United head to head

Sunderland and Leeds United are facing each other in the league for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

That campaign marked Sunderland’s relegation to the third-tier of English football, while Leeds had to settle for a 13th place finish with Paul Heckinbottom just months before the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds recorded a 2-0 victory at the Stadium of Light that season with Samuel Saiz and Stuart Dallas scoring the goals.