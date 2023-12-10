5 . Sam Byram (hamstring)

Summary: Byram was taken off in the 70th minute of Saturday's win at Blackburn after feeling something in his hamstring. Expected return date: Unknown. What Farke has said: "He felt again after, a long stretch, something in his hamstring. We'll have to assess him. Could be he's out for this week or at least the upcoming game. I hope it's not too bad. There is a concern for Sam for the next two games at least." Photo: Jess Hornby