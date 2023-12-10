Leeds United are on a roll and Whites boss Daniel Farke still has four players missing plus a new injury to contend with.
Farke was without four men for Saturday’s Championship clash at Blackburn Rovers in which a new injury blow took the list of players out up to five. Leeds are approaching an extremely busy run of games with Tuesday night’s clash at Sunderland coming hot on the heels of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Ewood Park which made it 19 points out of a last possible 21.
A home clash against Coventry City follows next Saturday afternoon before a one-week break ahead of the massive Elland Road showdown against Ipswich Town in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Leeds will then be back in action on Boxing Day at Preston North End, three days before a Friday night trip to West Brom and then the visit of Birmingham City on New Year’s Day. Here, we run through United's current injuries or absentees and when they are expected back with Leeds now facing up to seven games in 24 days.
1. Patrick Bamford (illness)
Summary: Bamford was missing from the matchday squad for Saturday's clash at Blackburn Rovers due to illness.
Expected return date: Unknown.
What Farke has said: "Patrick was unwell so he was not involved due to illness." Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Junior Firpo (hamstring)
Summary: Farke revealed before last weekend's clash at home to Middlesbrough that Firpo had a hamstring injury.
Expected return date: End of December.
What Farke has said: "Junior Firpo reported some problems with his hamstring, we've scanned him and it's a strain, he'll be out for three weeks." Photo: George Wood
3. Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture)
Summary: Dallas remains on the long comeback trail from the femoral fracture that he suffered in the defeat at home to Manchester City of April 2022.
Expected return date: Unknown.
What Farke has said (pre-Boro): "At the moment he is just on individual training. He's not near to joining us for being in contention for games or whatever. The next step is definitely to return to team training." Photo: Stu Forster
4. Ian Poveda (international duty)
Summary: Poveda has been called up to the Colombia squad for friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico in the United States this month.
Expected return date: December 18.
What Farke has said: "He'll return for the 18th, at least that's the plan at the minute. In case something strange happens with injuries we still have the chance to call him back.” Photo: Jess Hornby
5. Sam Byram (hamstring)
Summary: Byram was taken off in the 70th minute of Saturday's win at Blackburn after feeling something in his hamstring.
Expected return date: Unknown.
What Farke has said: "He felt again after, a long stretch, something in his hamstring. We'll have to assess him. Could be he's out for this week or at least the upcoming game. I hope it's not too bad. There is a concern for Sam for the next two games at least." Photo: Jess Hornby