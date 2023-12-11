Sunderland v Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference, injury updates with half a team out

Leeds United will quickly return to action with Tuesday night’s Championship trip to Sunderland, ahead of which Whites manager Daniel Farke once again faces the media today.

Third-placed Leeds continued their excellent recent form with Saturday’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers via goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville. The second of quickfire consecutive away games will now present itself on Tuesday evening against sixth-placed Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats sacked manager Tony Mowbray after the previous weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall left the club in ninth place but Sunderland bounced back with a 2-1 triumph at home to Saturday’s visitors West Brom which put the team back in the play-offs places. Mike Dodds is currently in caretaker charge as the club’s search for a new boss continues.

Farke will be holding his pre-match press conference from 2pm at Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the main news here including updates upon half a team being out. Farke was without injured pair Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas for Saturday’s clash at Blackburn plus the unwell Patrick Bamford and also Ian Poveda who is away on international duty with Colombia.

