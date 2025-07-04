Leeds United have lost out on the signing of DR Congo midfielder Noah Sadiki to Premier League rivals Sunderland.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats could spend up to £17 million on the young midfielder, who joins from Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Sadiki was a key player during the Brussels club's title triumph last season, appearing more than 50 times across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old was high on Leeds' list of midfield targets and despite reports on the continent of an Elland Road bid being made, United chose not to progress their interest.

Sadiki has instead joined fellow newly-promoted club Sunderland on a long-term deal as Regis Le Bris and the Stadium of Light hierarchy seek to maintain their Premier League status for longer than a season. No club in the last six to be promoted from the Championship has managed to sustain themselves in the top flight for more than 38 games.

Sunderland's business in the summer window has been aggressive so far, capturing another Leeds target Habib Diarra from Strasbourg in a £30 million deal. Leeds placed a £22 million offer for the Senegalese international last month but did not advance with their interest, while Sunderland met Strasbourg's asking price.

The Whites have added Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha for a combined £20 million so far this summer with moves for other targets in the offing. Leeds hold an interest in Lille wing-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, as well as TSG Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach, Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz and Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much have Sunderland spent now?

With the addition of Sadiki, the Black Cats have taken their summer spending to £65 million already with his signing, that of Diarra and also a permanent deal for on-loan midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who spent the second half of last season at the Stadium of Light from parent club AS Roma.