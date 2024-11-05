Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Millwall.

Leeds United will be putting the final touches on their pre-game preparations this evening ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Millwall. Daniel Farke’s side are unbeaten in eight and yet to taste defeat on the road all season, with Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle pulling them into second place - albeit they could kick off in third if Sheffield United beat Bristol City.

Farke confirmed on Tuesday that everyone came through the weekend unscathed, with late decisions to be made on the fitness of Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt while Ethan Ampadu is currently ahead of schedule. And ahead of what looks set to be a difficult away-day, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Michut move

Former reported Leeds target Edouard Michut has completed a free transfer to Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard. Fabrizio Romano reported on interest in the 21-year-old last summer, following an impressive loan spell in the Championship with Sunderland, and his name briefly resurfaced amid the recent hunt for midfield reinforcements - albeit among supporters, rather than any media reports.

Michut joined Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor on loan last summer but left earlier this year, becoming a free agent. And the former Paris Saint-Germain prospect has now found a permanent home in the Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard.

"I am happy to be back on the pitch with teammates,” Michut said upon signing. “I have had good conversations with Americo Branco and trainer Danny Buijs in the past period, which makes me certain that Fortuna is a great next step in my career. I was in the stadium against Heerenveen and it immediately felt good. I am looking forward to getting started here."

‘Boring’ Leeds point

EFL pundit George Elek admits it is becoming ‘boring’ to constantly proclaim Leeds to be ‘so far clear’ of their Championship rivals after cruising past Plymouth on Saturday. Farke’s side barely broke out of second gear to swat aside their weekend opponents and continue to dominate most who come to Elland Road.

“This, to me, was an example of a team who are just so good in terms of completely dominating games,” Elek told Not The Top 20. “This is a ridiculous level of control, and also comes back to the fact that, as we spoke about it when it happened, Tanaka and Rothwell are a brilliant Championship midfield pair where their combination of their passing and control, and Rothwell’s ability to break lines with his running, and their energy, it fits incredibly nicely.

“It was good to see [Josuha] Guilavogui come off the bench and look really good, Leeds fans were very impressed by what they saw from him as well, so they’re no longer really struggling for depth in central midfield. As I keep saying every Monday, I know it’s boring, I just think this Leeds side is so far clear of the rest.”