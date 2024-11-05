Leeds United boss Daniel Farke provided an update on several players ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Millwall.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have another long midweek trip to contend with on Wednesday as Daniel Farke’s side face Millwall at the Den. Saturday’s commanding 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle pulled the Whites into second place and a positive round of results elsewhere mean they remain there, albeit they could kick off in third if Sheffield United beat Bristol City this evening.

One of those positive results came at tomorrow’s venue, with Millwall beating Burnley 1-0 to record their third straight win and continue an impressive run of form. Leeds will need to be at their best to take anything from the Den and Farke revealed a significant injury boost on Tuesday. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news and possible return dates of the current absentees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Bamford

An injury-hit start to the season for Bamford continued after he missed Saturday’s defeat of Plymouth. The striker missed one training session last week with an adductor issue before sitting out the game through illness.

Farke said on Monday that a ‘late decision’ will be made on the 31-year-old, who is yet to start a Championship game this season. Any involvement will almost certainly be from the bench, with Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph ahead in the pecking order.

Possible return date: November 6 (vs Millwall)

Joe Gelhardt

Farke provided a similar update on Gelhardt in the same breath as that of Bamford, with the young forward also missing Saturday’s win over Plymouth. That absence was due to a small hip issue and a late decision will be taken on both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some late decisions with Patrick Bamford and Joffy Gelhardt,” Farke said. “We have a final session this afternoon and both will try. If they come through we'll take a decision with the squad.”

Possible return date: November 6 (vs Millwall)

Largie Ramazani

A massive blow for the in-form Ramazani came at the end of last month, with the winger suffering ankle ligament damage during last month’s 2-1 win at home to Watford. A prognosis of four to six weeks was given initially, with the need to build fitness after returning likely pushing it towards the back end of that timeframe.

Possible return date: December 7 (vs Derby county)

Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu suffered a serious knee injury against Coventry in September and while surgery was avoided, the midfielder was pencilled in for a January return. In a welcome boost for Leeds, Farke revealed he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ his club captain might return ahead of schedule, but warned against getting carried away.

“I'm carefully optimistic he can return to team training a bit earlier,” the Whites boss said. “We will see. Normally it would be realistic to be back in training in the middle of December and then available in the beginning of January. It would be nice if he can help us already a bit earlier and sooner because he's our captain and a versatile player.”

Possible return date: December 26 (vs Stoke City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilia Gruev

A serious knee injury for Gruev came just three days after Ampadu’s own issue, with Leeds left close to crisis in midfield. Unlike his Welsh teammate, the Bulgarian did undergo surgery and the YEP understands he is looking at months out.

Neither the club nor Farke have provided a specific timeframe, but Bulgaria national team boss Ilia Iliev recently suggested a return to play in March. Gruev was also in good spirits when speaking to LUTV ahead of Saturday’s game, revealing he was off the crutches.

Possible return date: March 1 (vs West Brom)