Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley's away form compared to Premier League rivals

Leeds United’s home form is likely to play a big part in ensuring the Whites preserve their Premier League status this season.

As it stands, Daniel Farke’s men have lost just one of their four Premier League games at Elland Road after beating Everton, battling to a share of the points against Newcastle United and Bournemouth and falling to a narrow loss against Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break.

But there is a need to make an impact in away games and the Whites have secured one win from their first three away games days of the season and that came with a 3-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers as Anton Stach, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all grabbed their first goals for the club.

But how does the Whites away record compare to their Premier League rivals?

