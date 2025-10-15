Four Leeds United games have been chosen from December’s Premier League schedule to be broadcast live, with alterations to dates or kick-off times.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have been notified that a quartet of games in match rounds 14 to 17 have been selected by Sky Sports for live televised broadcast in the month of December, starting with the Elland Road visit of historic rivals Chelsea. The London club will still make the trip to LS11 on Wednesday December 3 but the kick-off time has been moved to 8.15pm, from its original 8pm slot.

Premier League champions Liverpool will also have their Elland Road trip televised live by Sky on Saturday December 6 with the kick-off changed to 5.30pm from its 3pm slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will now travel to Brentford on Sunday December 14 instead of the Saturday, with a 4.30pm kick-off in London. And Crystal Palace’s involvement in the Europa Conference League means their Elland Road meeting with Leeds will now take place on Sunday December 21 instead of on the Saturday. Kick-off for that game against the Eagles will be 2pm and it will be shown live on Sky.

A Premier League spokesperson has also confirmed that ‘due to complexities around the calendar and selections in match rounds 18 to 21’ those selections and changes will be announced separately ‘as soon as possible.’