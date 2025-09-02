10 Leeds United transfers completed this summer and the 11 that got away

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 18:00 BST

It has been a hectic summer transfer window for Leeds United as Daniel Farke's side prepared for their return to the Premier League.

The transfer speculation surrounding Leeds United had already started long before Daniel Farke’s men claimed promotion into the Premier League after landing the Championship title on the final day of last season.

Player after player were linked with big money moves to Elland Road, all manner of weird and wonderful names were said to be on the Whites radar as they prepared to take on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the top flight once again.

With the summer transfer window coming to an end at 7pm on Monday night, we now know that ten new additions were secured at a cost of around £100 million - but there were also some deals that failed to come to fruition over the last three months.

So who did arrive at Elland Road and which players ventured elsewhere?

Has joined Villarreal

1. MISSED: Manor Solomon

Has joined Villarreal | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Signed on a free transfer following departure from Wolfsburg

2. SIGNED: Lukas Nmecha

Signed on a free transfer following departure from Wolfsburg | Getty Images

Has joined Chelsea

3. MISSED: Facundo Buonanotte

Has joined Chelsea Photo: Mike Hewitt

Signed on a free transfer following departure from Everton.

4. SIGNED: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Signed on a free transfer following departure from Everton. | Getty Images

Has joined Crystal Palace

5. MISSED: Christantus Uche

Has joined Crystal Palace | Getty Images

Joined from Wolfsburg

6. SIGNED: Sebastiaan Bornauw

Joined from Wolfsburg | Nigel French/PA Wire

