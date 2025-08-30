Whites boss Daniel Farke has seen his side take four points from their first three games of their Premier League return.

Leeds United's start to life in the Premier League at Elland Road and the four points they've accrued have delighted boss Daniel Farke.

The Whites were well worth a point from a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at home in the last action before the international break.

Though it was far from a classic and failed to thrill for long periods, Leeds were in the game throughout and coped well with whatever the visitors threw at them.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin even had a late chance to win it for the Whites but found Nick Pope equal to his strike.

But the win over Everton and the draw against a Champions League side have given Farke a solid base to work from after the international break.

That point, won without the presence of midfield starters Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, was particularly precious for the manager.

“Just dominated Liverpool even with 10 men”

"I'm pleased not just with the game today but overall with the start of the season and especially the home games - four points, two clean sheets," he said. "

“We played against one of the best sides in the UK, who have just dominated Liverpool even with 10 men.

“There was not much between the teams, in the end a well deserved point for both sides. We had probably the best chance in the game, we were not far away from all three points.

“Don't want to be too greedy, one point against such a good Newcastle side, without Ethan and without Ao, to show this kind of competitive performance and to give hardly a chance away and look dangerous makes me pretty happy."

Farke made a change in his attack, taking out Joel Piroe and starting Lukas Nmecha up top.

After Nmecha had battled the centre-backs to try and give Leeds a platform in the opposition half, he was replaced by Calvert-Lewin. The manager lauded both.

“I was a bit tempted to have this against Arsenal”

"It always depends on how the game develops," he said. "If we're dominant like we were against Everton in periods, Piroe can drop and link the play and has unbelievable finishing ability. Today we needed to be a bit more physical.

“It's not like you can play them off the park. You have to sometimes chip the ball into a physical player who can keep the ball and give us more time to move up. This is why we were so desperate to bring physical strikers in.

“I thought Lukas was excellent and Dominic was pretty dangerous. I was a bit tempted to have this against Arsenal but it was a bit too soon for Dominic and Lukas missed a few sessions with an issue with his adductors. We have to be careful with him. The goals will come but it was more or less his all-round play. He will be an important player for us."

“This is how you win a crowd back”

The latter stages also saw Jack Harrison come off the bench and his display on the left was exactly what Farke wants to see from him.

There was a mixed reception for the winger, with sections of Elland Road not yet ready to forgive him for twice exercising a loan exit clause, but his performance was lively.

"That's what he needs to do," said Farke. "Hard work, resistance, resilience, winning balls back, playing interesting balls into the striker.

“This is how you win a crowd back, getting your head down, helping in terms of defending. Our whole performance was how you need to approach the Premier League as a newly-promoted side. Jack was a role model today and I'm delighted he's on a good way to win the doubters back."