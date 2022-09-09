Former Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor has said he was “never really pushing for a move” despite reports linking him with a summer return to Elland Road.

The Burnley full-back, who was also rumoured to be of interest to Leeds’ Premier League rivals West Ham United, was understood to be a player that Jesse Marsch was keen on adding to his squad.

Junior Firpo’s injury had left Leeds’ needing cover at left back but the early season performances of Pascal Struijk in that position lessened the need to recruit there.

In an interview with The Burnley Express, Taylor was asked if he ever saw his future elsewhere and said: “No, not really. I was never really pushing to move, I’m happy here and I think it’s a good project.

“With the manager and the players we’ve brought in I think we’ve got a good squad.

“I think we should be right up there challenging for the league this year.

“With the amount of change I’ve seen here over the last six months you just never know what’s going to happen. You never know in football.

“It was probably down to the club; I didn’t know where they saw my future, but I was always happy here, I enjoy it here and I always have done. It’s a great group of lads so I was never in any rush to leave.”

Taylor, 28, came through the youth ranks at Leeds before making his first senior appearances in the 2011/12 season.

Loan spells at Bradford City, York City, Inverness CT and Fleetwood Town followed before the full-back established himself as a regular first team player in 2014.

Taylor’s departure from Elland Road at the end of the 2016/17 season was a controversial one for a number of reasons and the compensation fee of between £6 million and £7 million that Burnley paid Leeds had to be decided by tribunal.

In the remainder of his interview with The Burnley Express, Taylor went on to discuss helping the Clarets return to the Premier League this season, saying: ““It would be brilliant. I’m sure everyone would want to experience that and be a part of it.

“To get this club back to the Premier League would be a great achievement and to have that on your CV would be brilliant as well.

“Everyone wants to be in the Premier League, that is everyone’s aim. It’s the be all and end all, it’s the best league in the world.

“If we can get this club back there and get a promotion on the CV it would be brilliant.”

The former Leeds United defender added: “We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t want to bounce straight back.

“The manager probably doesn’t want to put anything on it, but for me personally I want to bounce straight back and I’m sure all the players in the dressing room do as well.