Watch as Leeds United beautifully honour Her Majesty The Queen with moving Thorp Arch moment

Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon and Leeds quickly offered their condolences to the Royal Family on social media.

Leeds and the rest of the Premier League then learned that this weekend’s full range of fixtures had been postponed after the Premier League released a statement late on Friday morning.

The Whites trained as normal and the club released footage of the whole Leeds group holding a silence for The Queen as they lined up all the way around the centre circle on a Thorp Arch training pitch.

The pause for silence was then followed by an applause.

The footage, shared on social media, was accompanied with the message: “Leeds United gathered for a moment of silence and reflection to honour the incredible life and devoted service of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.”

Whites boss Jesse Marsch was due to face the media on Friday afternoon for his pre-Forest press conference which was also cancelled.