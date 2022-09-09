The Premier League took the decision to postpone all of this weekend’s games on Friday morning following the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

The decision as to whether or not games went ahead was left down to the Premier League who decided to postpone the full programme of fixtures to “honour Her Majesty’s extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and as a mark of respect.”

The Government has announced that a period of National Mourning for Her Majesty has now started and will continue until the end of the day of her State Funeral.

DOUBTS: Surrounding Leeds United's Premier League clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, above, next weekend. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

It has been expected that the period of National Mourning will last for ten days as from Friday and the date of the funeral will be confirmed in due course.

Leeds are due to take on arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in a 2pm kick-off next Sunday afternoon on what would be the tenth day of mourning.

The Premier League say that further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

After the Manchester United clash, Leeds are not due back in action until after the international break when Aston Villa visit Elland Road on Sunday, October 2 for a 4.30pm kick-off.