Leeds United were linked with the forward but a mid-season move is impossible.

AFC Bournemouth have recalled reported Leeds United summer target Daniel Jebbison from an unsuccessful loan spell at Watford - but a mid-season move is not an option for the young forward.

Jebbison has endured an underwhelming spell at Vicarage Road, with 13 league appearances totalling just 387 minutes and yielding zero goals. The 21-year-old recently sparked anger from Watford supporters in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United after commenting on a social media message of former teammate Andre Brooks.

Brooks’ curling effort won the game, with Jebbison commenting ‘My brudda’ on an image of the wingers’ acrobatic celebration. Jebbison then deleted all Watford-related content from his own Instagram page in a move that only intensified anger among fans of his temporary club.

Well they are his temporary club no more, with Bournemouth confirming his recall to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday. In a post on social media, the Cherries wrote: “Daniel Jebbison has been recalled from his loan stint with Watford. Welcome back, Jebbo!”

Jebbison recalled

How significant Jebbison’s social media activities were in the decision remains to be seen but Bournemouth have also been hit with terrible injury luck in his position. £40m summer arrival Evanilson underwent surgery on a fractured metatarsal earlier this week before second-choice striker Enes Unal tore his ACL in training.

Both are set for extended spells on the sidelines and while Bournemouth could look to sign a striker this month, they have decided to recall Jebbison. Leeds were reportedly linked with interest in the former Sheffield United man over the summer but a mid-season move to Elland Road is not on the cards.

Jebbison joined Bournemouth as a free agent following the expiration of his Sheffield United contract in the summer and before joining Watford on loan, played three times under Andoni Iraola. FA Rules state a player can only feature for two clubs in any one season and so the forward cannot sign elsewhere before the summer - interestingly though, he could re-join the Hornets.

Cleverley on Jebbison

Jebbison hasn’t been able to fulfil his potential on loan at Watford and did little to endear himself to supporters with those recent social media posts. The England youth international missed a host of golden chances to open his account while at Vicarage Road but leaves with little to show for his efforts.

“The two clubs are in communication about [a recall],” Watford boss Tom Cleverley admitted of his on-loan forward on Wednesday. “I’ll probably have more information in a couple of days’ time, but the injury to Evanilson has made it more attractive to Bournemouth. It is a loan that hasn’t worked and we have to accept that.

“I spoke to Daniel this week and what has happened here shouldn’t define who he is as a player, and he shouldn’t be judged on the last six months. He hasn’t become a worse player overnight because this move hasn’t worked.”