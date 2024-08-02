Crysencio Summerville looks to be heading for West Ham after impressing at Leeds last term

Leeds United are searching for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville as his exit nears.

Leeds United are close to finalising the sale of Crysencio Summerville after a summer of high speculation over his future. The influential winger, who contributed 21 goals and 10 assists last season, is reportedly edging closer to a deal with West Ham.

After the Whites failed to earn promotion back up to the Premier League, they were braced to lose some of their key players before the 2024/24 season started. With Summerville’s exit pending, they are looking to bring in a suitable replacement. According to Turkish outlet Haber Ekspres, Leeds are ‘looking to close a deal’ for former Liverpool and Rangers star Ryan Kent.

The winger is currently under contract with Fenerbahçe until 2027 but the report claims that manager José Mourinho ‘does not consider’ him part of his plans moving forwards. Leeds have reportedly lodged a €3 million (£2.5m) bid to try and get their hands on Kent, and have ‘sat down at the table with him’ to enter discussions. The Whites are continuing their efforts to ‘conclude transfers talks’ as soon as possible.

Leeds, who are ‘working hard’ to bolster their options ahead of another push for promotion, are eager to bring Kent back to England. The 27-year-old signed for Fenerbahçe from Rangers just last summer on a free transfer. His debut season was quite. disappointing one, as he made just 18 appearances in all competitions and played just 139 minutes of Süper Lig football.

Kent left Rangers after four years with the Glasgow giants, where he scored 33 goals and 56 assists and played under former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. The winger was linked with a Gerrard reunion earlier this year when Al-Ettifaq were looking to bring him in but talks faded after the January window closed.

Kent has also been linked with a switch to Fenerbahçe’s rivals Beşiktaş, as another ex-Rangers manager in Gio van Bronckhorst has reportedly been urging his side to made the move for him. However, after leaving Liverpool in 2019, the 27-year-old could be enticed by a return to home soil and the mission to secure a move back to the Premier League.