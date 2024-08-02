Serie A giants stand firm on former Leeds United youngster now with €25m 'price tag'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Italian who left Leeds in the summer of 2022 now has a €25m ‘price tag’.

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly keen to keep an ex-Leeds United youngster who they now value at €25m.

Young goalkeeper Elia Caprile left Leeds to join Serie B side Bari in July 2022 without having made a first team appearance for the Whites.

Leeds signed the young stopper as an 18-year-old from Chievo Verona in 2020 and the keeper featured mainly for United's under-23s before joining third-tier Italian outfit Pro Patria on loan.

Caprile, though, excelled at both Pro Patria and Bari from where the Italian was signed by Napoli in a permanent deal last summer.

Now 22 and capped twice by Italy's under-21s, Caprile spent last season on loan at Empoli and the keeper has since returned to Napoli amid widespread interest in his signature.

According to transfer expert sports journalist Nicolò Schira, Napoli have already turned down two approaches for Caprile who they value at €25 and is not for sale.