The familiar face Leeds United will meet against Valencia with winless run and ‘silverware' shot

Leeds United will face a Valencia side one week ‘behind’ the Whites and seeking a summer first in Saturday's pre-season friendly at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will face Valencia at LS11 in a 3pm kick-off for United's sole game of the summer against top tier opponents following victories against Harrogate Town plus Bundesliga 2 sides Hannover 96 and Schalke 04.

Valencia, who were in the Champions League as recently as 2020, sealed their joint-highest league placing in five years last season via a ninth-placed finish, equalling their feats of 2020 and 2022. But Rubén Baraja's side are still seeking their first win of the summer which has featured two defeats and two goalless draws ahead of the new campaign.

Valencia took in their fourth pre-season friendly on Wednesday evening with the visit of Levante which failed to produce a goal. Back on July 20, the visit of Castellon also finished in a 0-0 draw, after which Baraja's side suffered a 1-0 reverse against visiting Alaves.

WHITES HISTORY: For Sergi Canos, top, pictured netting against Leeds United for Brentford in the 2-2 Premier League clash draw at Elland Road of December 2021. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The team then headed out to Holland where they faced PSV Eindhoven who recorded a 2-1 victory thanks to a brace from Morocco international forward Ismael Saibari, either side of a Valencia equaliser from Sergi Canos.

Ex-Liverpool, Norwich City and Brentford winger Canos joined the club last summer and the 27-year-old who has already faced Leeds nine times during his career is the team's sole scorer so far this summer.

Nine appearances against Leeds for Canos have yielded three goals and three assists but also three bookings and one red card, the winger sent off for Brentford after a second booking in United’s famous ‘great escape’ 2-1 success at Griffin Park of May 2022 which sealed Premier League survival.

Two years on, Canos is a key player for Valencia along with 24-year-old Spanish striker Hugo Duro who topped the team's goalscoring charts last season by netting 13 times in La Liga, six more than fellow Spaniard Pepelu. Both players are former Spain under-21s internationals and only Georgia international keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili bagged more league minutes for Valencia last term.

Cristhian Mosquera, a 20-year-old centre-back who is part of the Spanish Olympics squad, was not far behind them and the only other Valencia player to amass over 3,000 minutes during the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

For Valencia, the new 2024-25 La Liga campaign starts with one of the toughest tests the season has to offer with the visit of Barcelona on Saturday, August 17 - one week after United's new campaign begins.

Valencia do, though, have the chance to pick up 'silverware' on Saturday, August 10 through the visit of Eintracht Frankfurt in the annual Orange Trophy friendly game which they host each year against differing opposition.

Nevertheless, the later start of the Spanish La Liga season itself technically puts them one week behind Daniel Farke's side yet undoubtedly offering a step up in class from the Whites friendlies so far this summer.