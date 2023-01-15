Leeds United striker ‘wanted’ elsewhere as new name is linked with Elland Road switch

Leeds United were beaten 2-1 away at Aston Villa last time out. There were plenty of positives to take for the Whites though and they will be looking to bounce back in their next game.

Jesse Marsch’s side take on Cardiff City in their FA Cup on Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Striker latest

Blackburn Rovers have become the latest side to be linked with Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old is attracting plenty of interest from the Championship in this January transfer window. According to a report by The Sun, he is ‘wanted’ by Rovers and they will battle it out with league rivals Wigan Athletic and Swansea City for his signature.

Attacker update

Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres is a player who is admired by the Whites’ recruitment department. The Sweden international, formerly of Brighton and Hove Albion, has scored 12 goals this term. His manager Mark Robins believes his main man will be staying put and has told Coventry Live: “We haven’t had bids for anyone. And they’re not welcome. And there won’t be anyone (of note) leaving this January.”

Goalkeeper eyed

Leeds are reportedly interested in Club Brugge goalkeeper Senne Lammens. As per the Daily Mail, the Yorkshire will ‘explore’ a deal for the 20-year-old who is out of contract in the summer. He could be seen as useful long-term competition and cover for Illan Meslier in the future.