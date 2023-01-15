Ex-Leeds United manager tipped for Elland Road return in FA Cup replay after Cardiff City sacking
Leeds United face manager-less Cardiff City in their FA Cup Third Round replay in midweek and could be greeted by a familiar face in the opposing dugout
The Bluebirds are ‘actively exploring’ the possibility of re-appointing veteran coach and former Leeds manager Neil Warnock as the club’s new boss, according to talkSPORT. Warnock took charge of the south Wales side between 2016 and 2019, after a spell as Whites boss during 2012 and 2013.
74-year-old Warnock has been out of management since leaving the Middlesbrough job in 2021 and has flirted with the prospect of retirement, launching a new podcast with ex-Leeds player David Prutton and establishing an active presence on social media.
Cardiff are currently one place and three points above the relegation zone in the Championship table, and most recently drew with Wigan Athletic at the Cardiff City Stadium. That result, which saw the Bluebirds forfeit a goal advantage late on as they did versus Leeds a week prior, cost Mark Hudson his job as it was announced he had been relieved of his duties following the final whistle.
Warnock won just 23 of his 63 matches in charge of Leeds, recording a 36.5 per cent win rate, but since won promotion with Cardiff in 2018 where his reputation is more favourable than at Elland Road.
Leeds welcome Cardiff to Elland Road on Wednesday, January 18 for a 7:45pm kick-off as the two sides battle it out to reach the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. An appetising tie with either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood awaits in the next round of the competition.