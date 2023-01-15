The Bluebirds are ‘actively exploring’ the possibility of re-appointing veteran coach and former Leeds manager Neil Warnock as the club’s new boss, according to talkSPORT. Warnock took charge of the south Wales side between 2016 and 2019, after a spell as Whites boss during 2012 and 2013.

74-year-old Warnock has been out of management since leaving the Middlesbrough job in 2021 and has flirted with the prospect of retirement, launching a new podcast with ex-Leeds player David Prutton and establishing an active presence on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff are currently one place and three points above the relegation zone in the Championship table, and most recently drew with Wigan Athletic at the Cardiff City Stadium. That result, which saw the Bluebirds forfeit a goal advantage late on as they did versus Leeds a week prior, cost Mark Hudson his job as it was announced he had been relieved of his duties following the final whistle.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Neil Warnock the Leeds manager directs his players during the FA Cup with Budweiser Fourth Round match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on January 27, 2013 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Warnock won just 23 of his 63 matches in charge of Leeds, recording a 36.5 per cent win rate, but since won promotion with Cardiff in 2018 where his reputation is more favourable than at Elland Road.