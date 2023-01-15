Speaking to the club’s in-house media channel, Rutter spoke with former Whites defender Tony Dorigo about his historic January switch. Rutter’s move from TSG Hoffenheim could rise to around £35 million in performance-related add-ons, which would make the 20-year-old forward Leeds’ most expensive player in the club’s history.

Leeds have parted with an initial fee closer to £25 million, but it is expected Rutter’s involvement for Jesse Marsch’s side will trigger further payments.

"I'm very happy to be here,” the France Under-21 international said. “I'm very excited [to] prove my football, for the fans, for the staff, for the confidence, and I hope I am good.”

Georginio Rutter will wear No. 24 at Elland Road

Rutter revealed he had spoken to Leeds goalkeeper and youth international teammate Illan Meslier before sealing Saturday evening’s transfer. The two countrymen were born less than 30 miles from each other in France’s Brittany region in the north west.

“Before I come here, he [Meslier] say 'it's a family and the fans are amazing here in Leeds'. He say that 'if you need help, tell me and that's it'. It's the best league here.

“I am very energetic; technique, dribbling is my favourite on the pitch.

“Football is for the fans. Fans are important for the club and I want to do more, [to give] a lot of energy for the fans in the stadium,” Rutter added.

In an earlier interview, quoted by the Bundesliga website, Rutter revealed he prefers the name ‘Georginio’ to adorn the back of his shirt, because it ‘suits his style better’. Rutter will wear the No. 24 jersey at Elland Road and is expected to make his debut this coming weekend against Brentford in the Premier League.