Leeds United are now just days away from returning to competitive action after more than a month without it.

The Whites have put together a mixed season so far, going into the break two points above the relegation zone, and with most teams playing on Boxing Day, their situation could worsen by the time they face Manchester City on December 28. Still Jesse Marsch will want to see a solid performance against an impressive City side, with a busy schedule set to take hold.

Marsch and his staff will also be preparing for the January transfer window, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Brereton-Diaz latest

Leeds are still said to be interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The Rovers striker could dominate transfer headlines in January with his contract up at the end of the season. The Championship club may have to sell if they can’t agree a new contract, and there is plenty of imterest heading into the winter window.

Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “There are others as well that Leeds United are looking at, and I think that one of them is still going to be Ben Brereton Diaz who’s at Blackburn.

“And Brereton Diaz has already vowed to stay at the club until next summer, so they might have to play a longer game on that one. But we wait and see whether or not Leeds can influence that situation in any way shape or form.”

Drameh interest

Leeds star Cody Drameh is attracting plenty of attention heading into January.

Drameh is being tipped to leave due to a lack of action at Elland Road, and German giants Borussia Dortmund are now being tipped to make an approach. That’s according to The Sun, who say Chelsea and Newcastle are also interested in the youngster.

