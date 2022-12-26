Summerville, Gnonto, Greenwood and Gelhardt are now all very much part of Marsch’s first team squad and all four travelled with the Whites for their week-long mid season training camp in Spain. Several other youngsters have featured prominently for Leeds of late and Marsch has identified 19-year-old forward Mateo Joseph as the “next guy” knocking on the door for the first team.

Asked about Joseph and if he was someone who could impact in the first-team reckoning in the second half of the season, Marsch reasoned: “I mentioned maybe two months ago that Cree was knocking on the door a little bit and I had to at some point kind of throw him into the mix more I've talked about Willy, Sam Greenwood obviously Joffy is another guy that's played a lot of matches since I've been here but obviously Joffy is always pushing.

"I think Mateo from the younger group is the next guy that I think with the 21s has performed really well with them and has trained really well with us and is asking questions of myself and the staff about what his continued role should be. He's done really well and we'll see what the next month holds.”

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: For Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, above. Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images.