But when can Leeds United start buying players and what is the next deadline? Here we run through the key details of the January transfer window including what has been said so far and some other key 2023 dates.

When does the January transfer window open?

The January transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1 for clubs in England and Scotland, the date from which clubs will be able to start signing players again. But the work ahead of the window is a continued process, as highlighted by Whites boss Jesse Marsch at Thursday's pre-Manchester City press conference.

CHANCE TO STRENGTHEN: For Leeds United under boss Jesse Marsch, above, in the January transfer window. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Asked if he was happy that there would be finance available to do business should it be needed, Marsch said: "They'll be working with some different ideas of how to put together the whole package so that we can add to the team the way we need to

"We discuss all this often but it's already been incredibly active. I think everyone's had goals that maybe you can get players in ahead of time so that you can have them even before January 1. So let's see how things progress."

There is a slight difference regarding the January transfer window in Italy and Spain as the window opens for Serie A and La Liga on Monday, January 2. Permanent deals and loan deals are permitted in this window.

When does the January transfer window close?

The January transfer window will close in England at 11pm on Tuesday, January 31.

The window closes in Scotland at 11.59pm on the same day. The Bundesliga window closes at 5pm with Serie A shutting at 7pm. La Liga business must be done by 11pm and Ligue One 11.59pm.

When is the next window? And key 2023 dates

January 31 will present the last opportunity to sign players until the summer transfer window which will open ahead of the new Premier League season which will start over the weekend of August 12 and finish on May 19, 2023.

What has Jesse Marsch said?

Marsch has already been asked about the January transfer window on several occasions over the last few months and the American faced a fresh question on the matter at Thursday's pre-Manchester City press conference. But this time there was a change of tact.

Asked if Leeds needed to be active in the January transfer window, Marsch said: "Here's how I want to deal with this transfer window. Obviously, we're being active and Victor (Orta) and Andrea (Radrizzani) and everybody's hard at work behind the scenes.