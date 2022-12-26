Leeds United v Man City injury news as five sidelined and nine doubts

The wait is almost over as Leeds United prepare to return to Premier League action on Wednesday night.

Their task could not be more difficult as Jesse Marsch and his players prepare to face reigning champions Manchester City in front of what will be another sell-out Elland Road crowd. The game will be the Whites’ first competitive fixture since they came out on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller at Tottenham Hotspur prior to the World Cup break and offers them an opportunity to begin the climb towards mid-table with a notable win.

But Marsch is facing several big calls ahead of the game as he contends with a lengthy injury list and several major doubts within his squad. So what is the latest injury news on both sides ahead of Wednesday night’s Elland Road clash?

Whites awaiting news on seven key players

It can’t have been easy for Marsch to finalise his plans for the game, with the Premier Injuries website reporting the Whites boss is awaiting news on the fitness of seven players that could claim to be key players within this season’s squad. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier, winger Jack Harrison, defender Liam Cooper and forward Rodrigo are all reportedly being handed late fitness tests and are rated as 75% likely to be able to feature against Pep Guardiola’s men.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Jack Harrison of Leeds United applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Mateusz Klich is ‘currently being assessed after an illness and an ankle injury means Crysencio Summerville is rated as 50/50 to be named in the squad. However, the game will come too soon for Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Archie Gray as they make their way back from respective ankle, foot and thigh injuries.

Another player certain to miss out is midfielder Tyler Adams as the American international serves a one-match ban for the red card he received in the 4-3 defeat at Spurs prior to the World Cup break.

Former Whites favourite could miss out on first Elland Road return

Much of the talk ahead of the game has revolved around the fitness of former Leeds star Kalvin Phillips as he hopes to make his first return to Elland Road since the big money move to City during the summer. However, the England star was surprisingly left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad for Thursday night’s Carabao Cup win against Liverpool and the former Barcelona manager gave an insight into why the decision was taken.

FITNESS PROBLEM: For Manchester City's former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, above. Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

He said: "He is not injured. He arrived overweight.”

When asked why, Guardiola replied: "I don't know. He didn't arrive in the condition for the training sessions and to play. When he will be ready, he will play. We need him. We need him a lot.”