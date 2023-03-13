Leeds United put on a gutsy performance at the weekend to grind out a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Whites found themselves behind on two occasions but fought back to claim a point at Elland Road.

The draw takes Javi Gracia’s tally to four points from a possible nine, however they still remain one point inside the relegation zone after Everton and Bournemouth both picked up wins, while West Ham drew with Aston Villa. Southampton also held Manchester United to a draw, however they remain glued to the bottom of the table.

Here are the latest headlines from Elland Road...

Meslier to miss out on national team

Leeds United’s Illan Meslier is set to miss out on the latest France squad with Brice Samba to be named as the third-choice keeper, according to Telefoot.

Meslier is still eagerly waiting to make his senior debut for the national team after becoming a regular for the U21s and his brilliant form for the Whites in recent seasons may have pushed him further into the picture. However, the report claims that Samba’s performances for RC Lens have caught the eye of Didier Deschamps.

The 28-year-old joined Lens from Nottingham Forest in the summer and has impressed, keeping ten clean sheets in Ligue 1 so far. With Hugo Lloris recently confirming his retirement, Samba will now take his place in the squad for the upcoming international fixtures. France are set to take on Netherlands and Republic of Ireland in this month’s UEFA EURO Qualifiers.

Koch on his way out?

Leeds United’s Robin Koch could be set for a surprise move to Newcastle United this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The Magpies are said to be interested in snapping the German up in a bid to bolster their defence and Koch could be tempted by the move if they claim European football - especially if Leeds are relegated to the Championship. The 26-year-old is aware that he will need to play at the highest level if he is to play for Germany on a regular basis.

Writing in CaughtOffside, journalist Christian Falk said: “Robin Koch has a problem. The German national team coach, Hansi Flick, did not take him to the World Cup. He knows that he can build his international profile by joining a club that plays in Europe.

“Newcastle are interested, and if the club secures some European football next term that would hugely encourage Koch to consider a transfer to Eddie Howe’s outfit. Being a part of the national side is incredibly important to him. Of course, it’s worth pointing out that playing in the Bundesliga, too, would grant him more attention in Germany. Therefore, a summer transfer shouldn’t be considered unlikely.”