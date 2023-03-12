Huge change in Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after Brighton draw plus fresh Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool Champions League qualification verdict
Leeds United’s point against Brighton came amid a mixture of both boosts and setbacks for the club’s relegation rivals and there is now a fresh prediction on who will go down.
Javi Gracia’s side took a point against the high-flying Seagulls on Saturday through a 2-2 draw at Elland Road but Leeds still dropped two places and into the division’s drop zone after big boosts for relegation rivals Bournemouth and Everton.
Bournemouth recorded a 1-0 success at home to Liverpool in the day’s lunchtime kick-off and Everton then won by the same score upon their 3pm kick-off against visiting Brentford. But there were also blows for some of United’s relegation battling rivals, notably Nottingham Forest who were beaten 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City who were felled 3-1 by visiting Chelsea. Crystal Palace also suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.
Southampton and West Ham United then picked up a point apiece from their Sunday contests as the Saints took a goalless draw from their trip to Manchester United and the Irons shared a 1-1 draw with visiting Aston Villa. Wolves then suffered a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United.
Leeds now sit one point adrift of safety in 19th place but the Whites have a game in hand on 15th-placed Everton who are only two points ahead of them. Based on the very latest odds for relegation and prices for both the title and top-four finish to determine the top sides, this is where Leeds are now predicted to end up.
The bookies had Leeds down for a 16th-placed finish before this weekend with Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth going down.