Leeds United’s point against Brighton came amid a mixture of both boosts and setbacks for the club’s relegation rivals and there is now a fresh prediction on who will go down.

Javi Gracia’s side took a point against the high-flying Seagulls on Saturday through a 2-2 draw at Elland Road but Leeds still dropped two places and into the division’s drop zone after big boosts for relegation rivals Bournemouth and Everton.

Bournemouth recorded a 1-0 success at home to Liverpool in the day’s lunchtime kick-off and Everton then won by the same score upon their 3pm kick-off against visiting Brentford. But there were also blows for some of United’s relegation battling rivals, notably Nottingham Forest who were beaten 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City who were felled 3-1 by visiting Chelsea. Crystal Palace also suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.

Southampton and West Ham United then picked up a point apiece from their Sunday contests as the Saints took a goalless draw from their trip to Manchester United and the Irons shared a 1-1 draw with visiting Aston Villa. Wolves then suffered a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

Leeds now sit one point adrift of safety in 19th place but the Whites have a game in hand on 15th-placed Everton who are only two points ahead of them. Based on the very latest odds for relegation and prices for both the title and top-four finish to determine the top sides, this is where Leeds are now predicted to end up.

The bookies had Leeds down for a 16th-placed finish before this weekend with Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth going down.

