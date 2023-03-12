News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds United spared further major setback in quest for survival as rivals blow chance

Leeds United have been spared a further major setback in the club’s quest for Premier League survival.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
5 hours ago - 1 min read

Javi Gracia’s Whites took a 2-2 draw from Saturday’s Premier League hosting of high-flying Brighton but still dropped two places to second-bottom after wins for relegation rivals Bournemouth and Everton. The result left Leeds two points above bottom side Southampton who took on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday in a 2pm kick-off. The Saints were handed a huge boost in the 34th minute when Casemiro was sent off but the game finished in a goalless draw which keeps Southampton bottom and one point behind 19th-placed Leeds.

Fellow relegation rivals West Ham United took a 1-1 draw from their hosting of Aston Villa which kicked off at the same time. The result was enough to take the Hammers back out of the drop zone at Bournemouth’s expense. Leeds are now one point adrift of safety but the Whites have a game in hand on 15th-placed Everton who are only two points ahead of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
POINT NOT THREE: For Southampton and captain James Ward-Prowse, above, against the ten men of Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images.
POINT NOT THREE: For Southampton and captain James Ward-Prowse, above, against the ten men of Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images.
POINT NOT THREE: For Southampton and captain James Ward-Prowse, above, against the ten men of Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images.
West Ham UnitedPremier LeagueBournemouthEvertonManchester UnitedSouthampton