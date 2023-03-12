Leeds United spared further major setback in quest for survival as rivals blow chance

Javi Gracia’s Whites took a 2-2 draw from Saturday’s Premier League hosting of high-flying Brighton but still dropped two places to second-bottom after wins for relegation rivals Bournemouth and Everton. The result left Leeds two points above bottom side Southampton who took on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday in a 2pm kick-off. The Saints were handed a huge boost in the 34th minute when Casemiro was sent off but the game finished in a goalless draw which keeps Southampton bottom and one point behind 19th-placed Leeds.