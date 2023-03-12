Leeds United spared further major setback in quest for survival as rivals blow chance
Leeds United have been spared a further major setback in the club’s quest for Premier League survival.
Javi Gracia’s Whites took a 2-2 draw from Saturday’s Premier League hosting of high-flying Brighton but still dropped two places to second-bottom after wins for relegation rivals Bournemouth and Everton. The result left Leeds two points above bottom side Southampton who took on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday in a 2pm kick-off. The Saints were handed a huge boost in the 34th minute when Casemiro was sent off but the game finished in a goalless draw which keeps Southampton bottom and one point behind 19th-placed Leeds.
Fellow relegation rivals West Ham United took a 1-1 draw from their hosting of Aston Villa which kicked off at the same time. The result was enough to take the Hammers back out of the drop zone at Bournemouth’s expense. Leeds are now one point adrift of safety but the Whites have a game in hand on 15th-placed Everton who are only two points ahead of them.