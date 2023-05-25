While the season has been somewhat bleak for Whites fans – who are staring down the barrel of relegation going into the final game – one of the bright spots has been the emergence of the talented Italian winger.

Fans warmed to the 19-year-old even more when following a game against Cardiff when he grabbed a brace, teammate Patrick Bamford gave some insight into the teenager’s background, saying: “I don't think he realises how good he is, which is sometimes a good thing because he's so down to earth.

"His dad drives him into training every day, he's just a happy guy, always smiling, he's one of the kids that you warm towards straight away.”

Willy Gnonto has passed his driving test first time

Now the driving school that Gnonto began taking his lessons with earlier this year, Bill Plant Driving School, has announced that the Italian international has passed his driving test first time. They also shared a picture of the pacey attacker holding his driving certificate while stood outside the club’s academy.

Gnonto’s instructor, Shamoom, previously said was a “very good learner, willing to listen and extremely humble”.