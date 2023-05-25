Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United star Willy Gnonto passes driving test first time after revelation his dad drove him to training

Leeds United star Willy Gnonto has passed his driving test first time – months after it was revealed that his dad dropped him off at training every day.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 25th May 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

While the season has been somewhat bleak for Whites fans – who are staring down the barrel of relegation going into the final game – one of the bright spots has been the emergence of the talented Italian winger.

Fans warmed to the 19-year-old even more when following a game against Cardiff when he grabbed a brace, teammate Patrick Bamford gave some insight into the teenager’s background, saying: “I don't think he realises how good he is, which is sometimes a good thing because he's so down to earth.

"His dad drives him into training every day, he's just a happy guy, always smiling, he's one of the kids that you warm towards straight away.”

Willy Gnonto has passed his driving test first timeWilly Gnonto has passed his driving test first time
Now the driving school that Gnonto began taking his lessons with earlier this year, Bill Plant Driving School, has announced that the Italian international has passed his driving test first time. They also shared a picture of the pacey attacker holding his driving certificate while stood outside the club’s academy.

Gnonto’s instructor, Shamoom, previously said was a “very good learner, willing to listen and extremely humble”.

Tom Hixon, head of instructor support, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Wilfried for passing his driving test first time. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with him, and we know his commitment to the road will match his outstanding performances on the pitch.”

