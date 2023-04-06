The Italian winger has started lessons with leading national driving school, Bill Plant Driving School, and a picture of him outside his learner car has been shared.

Gnonto, who turned 19 in November, has been making headlines in the world of football with his impressive performances for Leeds United. The talented winger, who was born in the Ivory Coast and raised in Italy, joined Leeds United in 2022 and has become one of the most exciting prospects at the club.

The news of Gnonto taking his first steps to getting his driving license will bring a smile to the face of many a Whites supporter, after teammate Patrick Bamford unveiled a training ground revelation about the star following the 5-2 win over Cardiff City in January.

Leeds United winger has started his driving lessons with Bill Plant Driving School. Photo: Bill Plant Driving School

Speaking after the game, in which Gnonto grabbed a brace, Bamford said: “I don't think he realises how good he is, which is sometimes a good thing because he's so down to earth. His dad drives him into training every day, he's just a happy guy, always smiling, he's one of the kids that you warm towards straight away.”