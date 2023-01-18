Leeds United teammate drops charming Willy Gnonto training ground revelation after sensational double
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford spoke to the media following his two goals in Leeds’ 5-2 win over Cardiff City on Wednesday night
The one-cap England forward made a goalscoring return to Elland Road, having sat out a large portion of this season with injury. His brace against Cardiff City in Leeds’ FA Cup Third Round Replay, helped the Whites to the Fourth Round of the competition for the first time in five seasons.
Speaking after the match, with a grin painted on his face, Bamford discussed his return to action, overcoming the mental and physical toll of his repeated injuries, as well as Man of the Match Willy Gnonto.
"Nice to be back playing again and get myself some more minutes, that's the most important thing. When you score one, they always seem to come, I knew that would be the case all season, it was just about getting back fully fit,” Bamford said.
“It's tough, the longer you're out, it sound simple but it's harder to come back. You start picking up lots of little things. Having the operation's hopefully sorted out the problems I had, I'm feeling much better now.
“I'm going to be biased and say Willy's [goal is better than Di Canio's],” Bamford added.
“He's probably watched him being Italian so maybe he's trying to emulate that. It was a great start 30 seconds in. The reaction from everyone on the bench sums it up, like wow, couldn't believe what they'd seen. I don't think he realises how good he is, which is sometimes a good thing because he's so down to earth. His dad drives him into training every day, he's just a happy guy, always smiling, he's one of the kids that you warm towards straight away.”