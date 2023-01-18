The one-cap England forward made a goalscoring return to Elland Road, having sat out a large portion of this season with injury. His brace against Cardiff City in Leeds’ FA Cup Third Round Replay, helped the Whites to the Fourth Round of the competition for the first time in five seasons.

Speaking after the match, with a grin painted on his face, Bamford discussed his return to action, overcoming the mental and physical toll of his repeated injuries, as well as Man of the Match Willy Gnonto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nice to be back playing again and get myself some more minutes, that's the most important thing. When you score one, they always seem to come, I knew that would be the case all season, it was just about getting back fully fit,” Bamford said.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United acknowledges the fans as they leave the field during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on January 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“It's tough, the longer you're out, it sound simple but it's harder to come back. You start picking up lots of little things. Having the operation's hopefully sorted out the problems I had, I'm feeling much better now.

“I'm going to be biased and say Willy's [goal is better than Di Canio's],” Bamford added.

Advertisement Hide Ad