Sam Byram has hailed a new “bag of tricks” Whites attacker and revealed the full impact of Leeds United’s fans.

Byram is now nearly two months into his Leeds return having re-joined the club this summer and netted his first goal for the Whites since December 2015 when putting Daniel Farke’s side 2-0 up in Saturday’s 3-0 victory against Championship visitors Watford.

Leeds impressed throughout and Georginio Rutter particularly dazzled, the 21-year-old Frenchman producing several pieces of brilliant skill, bamboozling Watford defenders and setting up his side’s third goal for Jaidon Anthony.

Rutter joined the club for a club record fee in the January transfer window but had to be patient for opportunities in the second half of the season that Leeds were relegated and the Frenchman has still only made seven league starts.

PRAISE: For Leeds United's fans and also a 'bag of tricks' Whites attacker from full-back Sam Byram, above, pictured on the charge in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Championship visitors Watford at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Speaking to LUTV, Byram assessed whether anyone really knew what skilful Rutter would do next but said there was no doubt whatsoever about the quality of a player whom Byram hopes there is plenty more to come from.

"He's a bag of tricks isn't he,” beamed Byram. "But when it's paying off and he’s taking players on and creating chances, he is a really good player. He has shown what he can do and hopefully that continues.”

Saturday’s victory against the Hornets marked a first Championship win at Elland Road this term following three consecutive draws against Cardiff City, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday. The success also lifted Leeds into the division’s top six as part of a week in which Farke’s side picked up seven points out of a possible nine through last weekend’s 3-0 win at Millwall and Wednesday night’s goalless draw at Hull City.

"We spoke before and said if we could win today and pick up three points then it's been a very good week, two wins and a tough draw away from home,” said Byram. "I feel like we are building momentum now and hopefully we can keep going that way."

Asked about the need to make Elland Road a fortress, Byram also revealed the full impact of his side’s fans. The full-back explained: "I think there were a few times when we pressed really well and won the ball back and you could hear the whole stadium roar and it does lift you on the pitch.