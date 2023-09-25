Leeds United’s first home league win of the season arrived in style against Saturday’s visitors Watford, much to the delight of the club’s supporters.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the 3-0 success against the Hornets including Whites ‘proof’, a bargain, a void filled and a ‘special’ player display.

NEIL GREWER

A great day to be a Leeds United supporter. An excellent overall team performance topped off by some outrageous control of a ball dropping from the heavens by Daniel Farke.

'DELIGHT TO WATCH': Leeds United's Georginio Rutter, pictured escaping Watford's Francisco Sierralta and Edo Kayembe in Saturday's 3-0 Championship victory at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Watford offered no real threat until mustering a shot in added time well saved by Illan Meslier – the only save he was required to make. Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara controlled the midfield and enabled Leeds to completely dominate.

Ampadu is proving a bargain at £7m and has erased all thoughts of Tyler Adams. And Sam Byram at left-back – what an inspired piece of business that was – he looks like the best left-back we have had for a long time.

In attack, Georginio Rutter was a breath of fresh air – holding the ball up well, turning, running powerfully with some lovely bits of skill to entertain the crowd – he clearly really enjoyed himself and he was a delight to watch.

Daniel Farke is building something special – he has a committed, skilful squad which he can seemingly rotate with minimal impact on performance. Let’s not get carried away but Leeds were very good and choosing a man of the match was pleasingly difficult.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

KEITH INGHAM

At the end of a testing week, Leeds United sit very nicely in the top six after a confident and comfortable 3-0 win over Watford.

They will be very happy that as well as seven points gained they scored six goals and have now kept four consecutive clean sheets. Daniel Farke shuffled his pack with Sam Byram, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper coming into the starting XI.

The first half was one-way traffic with Leeds putting Watford firmly on their collective back feet. How Leeds didn’t go into the break at least a goal up is down to poor finishing and a couple of excellent saves from the Watford keeper.

The second half was a Georginio Rutter ‘masterclass’ as he was involved in everything good that Leeds did. The goals came quickly. First, Dan James put in a cross that Joel Piroe put away superbly then Sam Byram got his head to a corner to make it 2-0. The third goal was just superb, Georginio got the ball in his own half, spun leaving defenders in his wake before supplying a wonderful ball to substitute Anthony who scored with ease.

One week won’t make a season but, I saw enough in the game to give me encouragement with eight games played.

Men of the match: Crysencio Summerville/Georginio Rutter.

ANDY RHODES

In what was already a positive week at Elland Road, Leeds United arguably put in their performance of the season to beat a stubborn Watford side.

As one of the Championship’s promotion favourites, United will have to find ways of beating stubborn sides who refuse to be broken down. But this game was different; breaking the Hornets down was the easy part.

Instead, Leeds were guilty of being wasteful with most of their chances. However, in the likes of Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe, the Whites have players who look capable of something every time they attack.

Rutter’s performance in particular was special. It was an almost perfect display of creativity, skill and experience. The only thing missing was a goal.

It was also good to see the goals being shared around. Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony’s goals will be most welcome to lessen the reliance on the front four.

The momentum looks like it could be building at Elland Road. Leeds will only be looking up from here.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

DAVID WATKINS

All the YEP jury predicted a win for Leeds but by the 67th minute, I’m sure everyone, like me, wondered if we would ever break through.

Leeds dominated against another very ordinary team – I have yet to see a Championship side with any real quality, certainly none of the eight we’ve faced so far has shown up better than Leeds.

We huffed and puffed for that first hour and, when we did get a sight of goal, the Watford keeper was inspired while Georginio should have converted from close range after a brilliant through ball from Dan James. What we were lacking was a moment of brilliance.

Finally, we found three such moments. A terrific cross from Dan James that Piroe volleyed home; a thumping header from Sam Byram from a James corner; and those twinkling feet of Georginio who beat three players before sending an inch-perfect ball through the middle for Jaidon Anthony to slot home.

We have a side these days that has players in it who can provide a touch of brilliance, something we’ve missed since the days of Pablo Hernandez.

This win should be proof that we are amongst the best at this level. Now we need to do it every week.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

MIKE GILL

The first half was as frustrating as the second was joyous. United dominated possession and hammered away at the Hornets’ goal but a combination of near misses and good goalkeeping kept the game scoreless at half-time.

Watford had come to frustrate their opponents and frustrate they did. However with Cryscencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in unstoppable form, something had to give.

After the hour, Dan James sent a peach of a cross to Joel Piroe who scored a typical striker’s goal at the far post. This opened the floodgates and a few minutes later Sam Byram found the net with a bullet header from a Dan James corner.

The rout was completed by Jaidon Anthony who placed the ball beyond the reach of the serial complainer Daniel Bachmann. The assist came from Georginio Rutter who capped an excellent afternoon off with some real magic before picking out the perfect through ball.

A fine team performance in defence as well as attack. Until the 95th minute, Ilan Meslier didn’t have a shot to save but he showed he was still awake as he made a fine save to deny Watford a consolation goal.