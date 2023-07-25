Leeds United are now preparing for a pre-season friendly clash with Nottingham Forest this week.

The Whites will be getting closer and closer to full fitness with the new season now within two weeks. But Daniel Farke will feel he still needs to add signfiicantly to his squad after a number of exits so far this summer, while there could yet be further departures. Leeds will likely step up their recruitment efforts, with Farke expected to want the majority of his incomings in place ahead of the season-opener with Cardiff City.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Adams claims

Tyler Adams is reportedly pushing for an exit from Elland Road this summer, according to a fresh report.

Football Insider claim the US international is keen to play at the highest level and is angling for an exit ahead of the end of the summer window. Leeds have showed an openness to keeping Adams, who is likely to miss out with injury until September, but the midfielder may have different ideas.

A number of Bundesliga clubs, are said to be eyeing Adams, which will be no surprise given his previous performances for RB Leipzig.

Gnonto blow

Elsewhere, Wilfried Gnonto could yet leave Elland Road this summer despite an apparant recent boost.

It was claimed Everton might give up on Gnonto after landing Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma on a loan deal, but Football Insider say the Toffees remain in talks over a possible deal. The report claims “Sean Dyche sees Gnonto’s versatility as key to the Toffees’ survival next term”.