The new Championship season will begin in just eleven days’ time and an EFL pundit has predicted Leeds United’s finishing position in a final table forecast.

Leeds will begin life back in the country’s second tier with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6 but the new season will start two days earlier when newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday take on recently-relegated Southampton at Hillsborough on the Friday night.

The bookies have the Saints as third-favourites for next season’s title, narrowly behind second favourites Leeds and clear market leaders Leicester City. But as the countdown continues to the new campaign, EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton has revealed how he thinks the table’s final finishing positions will look in a 2023-24 season preview shared by betvictor.com

Here is the run down of the prediction from positions 24 up to number one and the view on Leeds.

24th: Rotherham United (relegated) Verdict: Most Rotherham fans are hopeful that last season's 19th-placed finish can be the prelude to steady growth within the Championship, rather than another dogfight, but they may be disappointed.

23rd: Huddersfield Town (relegated) Verdict: The remit Neil Warnock has taken on this summer is arguably harder than the one he assumed in February, when Huddersfield were four points adrift of safety.

22nd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated) Verdict: Most clubs who have just won promotion have a distinct buzz, but Sheffield Wednesday aren't in that place.

21st: Preston North End Verdict: Most teams who achieve a top half finish will look forward to next season with the hope that a play-off push could be on the cards, but optimism at Deepdale remains scarce.