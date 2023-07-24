Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Unusual Leeds United predicted finishing position and promotion surprise in EFL pundit's final Championship table forecast

The new Championship season will begin in just eleven days’ time and an EFL pundit has predicted Leeds United’s finishing position in a final table forecast.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:38 BST

Leeds will begin life back in the country’s second tier with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6 but the new season will start two days earlier when newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday take on recently-relegated Southampton at Hillsborough on the Friday night.

The bookies have the Saints as third-favourites for next season’s title, narrowly behind second favourites Leeds and clear market leaders Leicester City. But as the countdown continues to the new campaign, EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton has revealed how he thinks the table’s final finishing positions will look in a 2023-24 season preview shared by betvictor.com

Here is the run down of the prediction from positions 24 up to number one and the view on Leeds. A full verdict on each team’s prospects can be read HERE. EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton can be followed on Twitter via the handle @GabSutton

Verdict: Most Rotherham fans are hopeful that last season’s 19th-placed finish can be the prelude to steady growth within the Championship, rather than another dogfight, but they may be disappointed.

Verdict: Most Rotherham fans are hopeful that last season's 19th-placed finish can be the prelude to steady growth within the Championship, rather than another dogfight, but they may be disappointed.

Verdict: The remit Neil Warnock has taken on this summer is arguably harder than the one he assumed in February, when Huddersfield were four points adrift of safety.

Verdict: The remit Neil Warnock has taken on this summer is arguably harder than the one he assumed in February, when Huddersfield were four points adrift of safety.

Verdict: Most clubs who have just won promotion have a distinct buzz, but Sheffield Wednesday aren't in that place.

Verdict: Most clubs who have just won promotion have a distinct buzz, but Sheffield Wednesday aren't in that place.

Verdict: Most teams who achieve a top half finish will look forward to next season with the hope that a play-off push could be on the cards, but optimism at Deepdale remains scarce.

Verdict: Most teams who achieve a top half finish will look forward to next season with the hope that a play-off push could be on the cards, but optimism at Deepdale remains scarce.

