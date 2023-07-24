Unusual Leeds United predicted finishing position and promotion surprise in EFL pundit's final Championship table forecast
Leeds will begin life back in the country’s second tier with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6 but the new season will start two days earlier when newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday take on recently-relegated Southampton at Hillsborough on the Friday night.
The bookies have the Saints as third-favourites for next season’s title, narrowly behind second favourites Leeds and clear market leaders Leicester City. But as the countdown continues to the new campaign, EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton has revealed how he thinks the table’s final finishing positions will look in a 2023-24 season preview shared by betvictor.com
Here is the run down of the prediction from positions 24 up to number one and the view on Leeds. A full verdict on each team’s prospects can be read HERE. EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton can be followed on Twitter via the handle @GabSutton