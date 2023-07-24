Elland Road is a Championship stadium once again, but how does it measure up to the other second-tier grounds?

Leeds United have one of the most famous and historic home grounds, and relegation means they have the biggest Championship venue. But biggest and best are two different things, and we have decided to take a look at the ratings awarded to each of the 2023/24 Championship grounds on TripAdvisor and Yelp, with both sites rating venues based on user experience and reviews.