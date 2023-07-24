Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Best Championship stadiums based on fan reviews - Leeds United, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & co rankings

A look at how Leeds United’s Elland Road compares to the homes of other Championship grounds based on reviews.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 24th Jul 2023, 19:09 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST

Elland Road is a Championship stadium once again, but how does it measure up to the other second-tier grounds?

Leeds United have one of the most famous and historic home grounds, and relegation means they have the biggest Championship venue. But biggest and best are two different things, and we have decided to take a look at the ratings awarded to each of the 2023/24 Championship grounds on TripAdvisor and Yelp, with both sites rating venues based on user experience and reviews.

Every stadium features, in alphabetical order, and you can see how Elland Road has fared in the reviews below.

TripAdvisor rating - 4/5. Yelp - 3.5

1. Ashton Gate (Bristol City)

TripAdvisor rating - 4/5. Yelp - 3.5

Trip Advisor rating - 4/5. Yelp - 4

2. Asseal New York Stadium (Rotherham United)

Trip Advisor rating - 4/5. Yelp - 4

TripAdvisor rating - 4/5. Yelp - 4

3. Bet365 Stadium (Stoke City)

TripAdvisor rating - 4/5. Yelp - 4

TripAdvisor rating - 4/5. Yelp - 4.3

4. Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

TripAdvisor rating - 4/5. Yelp - 4.3

