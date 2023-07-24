FIFA regulations permit clubs to make seven incoming and seven outgoing international loans during the course of the season. Leeds currently have five players out on loan at foreign sides: Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca, with Max Wober in line to become the sixth if he completes a temporary move to German side Monchengladbach.

News of Wober’s prospective transfer arose following his absence from Leeds’ friendly versus AS Monaco last weekend. The Austrian international played no part in the 2-0 defeat, having informed the club he intended to depart this season, having only signed in January from FC Red Bull Salzburg in a £10 million move.

Should Wober become the third Leeds player to join a Bundesliga club on loan this summer after Koch and Aaronson, that will leave one remaining outgoing international loan the club can make during 2023/24. That is per FIFA regulations which stipulate: “From 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, a club may have a maximum of eight professionals loaned out and eight loaned in at any given time during a season.

Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United look dejected following the team's defeat in the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United at Vitality Stadium on April 30, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“From 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024, the same configuration applies but with a maximum of seven professionals.”

A Wober exit would likely force Leeds into pursuing sales, rather than loans, for the remaining wantaway members of Daniel Farke’s squad, unless moves could be agreed with clubs in the United Kingdom, as FIFA do not regulate domestic loans.

So far this summer, Leeds have recouped just £3.5 million in transfer fees, as Rodrigo joined Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan on a permanent deal.

Reaching their limit on outgoing international loans is one way to ensure Leeds make sales this summer, as Farke acknowledged it is difficult to know who will still be at his disposal once the summer transfer window closes, indicating there are individuals at the club who see their future elsewhere.

Many of whom are on long-term contracts and Leeds are not obligated to sell at a cut-price simply because a player has requested to leave; the club are entitled to ask for fair market value when negotiating.

"At the moment you can’t give any guarantees because the contract situation is like it is and you also have to respect this, so, this happened before my time and I respect the realistic situation,” Farke said last weekend, discussing whether Willy Gnonto would still be a United player in September after Leeds rejected a £15 million bid from Everton for the young Italian.

Supporters, meanwhile, have expressed concern on social media over the club’s outgoing business so far this summer, opting to loan out rather than sell players.

Ultimately, though, it could result in a scenario which works in Leeds’ favour by retaining players the club initially had little hope of keeping following relegation from the Premier League.