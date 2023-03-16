Leeds United are preparing for another huge clash in their bid for Premier League safety.

The Whites picked up an important point last weekend after drawing with Brighton at Elland Road, but they still slipped further into trouble. Javi Gracia’s men are now a point from safety, and they have another relegation six-pointer this weekend, taking on fellow strugglers Wolves in the West Midlands. Defeat to Wolves could cause real issues for Leeds, while a win would be a superb way to go into the international break.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison concern

Leeds United could still face a battle to keep hold of Jack Harrison amid ongoing interest from Premier League rivals.

That’s according to Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport: “I’m sure he will be on the radar of clubs again in the summer. I expect him to be one of the names that will be linked around.

“Again, it depends on how this season ends at Leeds on what happens with his future. I don’t think in an ideal world, they would be letting him go, but if they get relegated they’re going to have no choice.”

McKennie rivals

Leeds may have an option to buy in Weston McKennie’s loan deal, but they could face a problem in pulling off the signing.

The Whites need to stay up to have any chance of signing the US international, and it’s claimed there is now fresh interest in the midfielder from Aston Villa. According to Tuttosport, Unai Emery is a big fan of McKennie, and the Spaniard could make a move this summer, particularly if Leeds do end up going down.