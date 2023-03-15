Javi Gracia decision questioned as Leeds United enter ‘advanced’ talks with free agent
Leeds United are now preparing for another huge clash in their bid to secure Premier League survival.
The Whites picked up a hard-fought point last weekend when they drew with Brighton at Elland Road, and they will be looking to build on that this weekend when they face relegation rivals Wolves at Molineux. Javi Gracia’s men are now in the relegation zone, one point from safety, and it would be a huge blow if they were to suffer an away defeat this weekend.
Gracia claim
Paul Robinson believes Gracia still has a ‘puzzle to solve’ as he battles for Premier League safety, and indeed a new contract.
“The jury is out, it’s a puzzle that is not solved,” the former Whites keeper told Sky Sports News. “He was the best of what was there available. I was surprised. Some of his team selections have been questionable, leaving McKennie out, continually playing [Brenden] Aaronson and leaving [Wilfried] Gnonto out.”
Gracia has a ‘flexible contract’ as things stand, and he may well have to guide Leeds to safety if he is to stay on for next season.
Illias chase
Leeds are said to be close to signing Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach this summer.
Ilias is out of contract this summer, and the Whites are looking to take full advantage, already ‘in talks’ with the winger. Mundo Deportivo say Leeds are in the ‘most advanced’ talks of the interested clubs, with Sevilla and Club Brugge also interested.
Illias’ representatives are said to be hopeful of Leeds staying in the Premier League, and that could well be the defining factor in any deal. It’s worth keeping in mind that Sevilla are also battling relegation this season, enduring a difficult time of things in La Liga.