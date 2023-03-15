Leeds United are now preparing for another huge clash in their bid to secure Premier League survival.

The Whites picked up a hard-fought point last weekend when they drew with Brighton at Elland Road, and they will be looking to build on that this weekend when they face relegation rivals Wolves at Molineux. Javi Gracia’s men are now in the relegation zone, one point from safety, and it would be a huge blow if they were to suffer an away defeat this weekend.

As preparations ramp up, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gracia claim

Paul Robinson believes Gracia still has a ‘puzzle to solve’ as he battles for Premier League safety, and indeed a new contract.

“The jury is out, it’s a puzzle that is not solved,” the former Whites keeper told Sky Sports News. “He was the best of what was there available. I was surprised. Some of his team selections have been questionable, leaving McKennie out, continually playing [Brenden] Aaronson and leaving [Wilfried] Gnonto out.”

Gracia has a ‘flexible contract’ as things stand, and he may well have to guide Leeds to safety if he is to stay on for next season.

Illias chase

Leeds are said to be close to signing Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach this summer.

Ilias is out of contract this summer, and the Whites are looking to take full advantage, already ‘in talks’ with the winger. Mundo Deportivo say Leeds are in the ‘most advanced’ talks of the interested clubs, with Sevilla and Club Brugge also interested.