Leeds United predicament expected to continue with triple danger to Whites

Leeds are heading for Saturday's Premier League clash at Wolves sat in the division's relegation zone but just four points behind this weekend's 13th-placed hosts who have played a game more than the Whites.

Wolves, though, are firm favourites to take all three points with the bookmakers who have Julen Lopetegui's side hovering near the even money marker to beat the Whites. The old gold are no bigger than 27-10 but as short as 6-5 whereas Leeds can be backed at 5-2 to leave Molineux with a victory in their final game before the March international break. The draw is on offer at 23-10 and Wolves are responsible for three of the first four players in the first goalscorer market.