Leeds United predicament expected to continue with triple danger to Whites

The wait for much-needed Leeds United relief is predicted to continue until after the international break.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Leeds are heading for Saturday's Premier League clash at Wolves sat in the division's relegation zone but just four points behind this weekend's 13th-placed hosts who have played a game more than the Whites.

Wolves, though, are firm favourites to take all three points with the bookmakers who have Julen Lopetegui's side hovering near the even money marker to beat the Whites. The old gold are no bigger than 27-10 but as short as 6-5 whereas Leeds can be backed at 5-2 to leave Molineux with a victory in their final game before the March international break. The draw is on offer at 23-10 and Wolves are responsible for three of the first four players in the first goalscorer market.

Leeds top scorer Rodrigo just about heads the way at 7-1 following his return from injury but closely followed by Wolves trio Raul Jimenez (15-2), Matheus Cunha (15-2) and Hee-Chan Hwang (8s). Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford is then 17-2, followed by record Whites signing Georginio Rutter and Wolves forward Daniel Podence who are both 9s.

CHIEF THREAT: Recently returned Leeds United top scorer Rodrigo, right, as the Whites take on Wolves and Max Kilman, left. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.
