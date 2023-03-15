Leeds United are heading for Saturday trip to Wolves having dropped into the Premier League’s relegation zone and with a fresh super computer prediction about where they will end up.

Javi Gracia’s side entered last weekend’s action sat fourth-bottom but dropped two positions to 19th place despite taking a point from Saturday’s hosting of high-flying Brighton which ended in a 2-2 draw. Leeds were leapfrogged by both Bournemouth and Everton after wins the Cherries and Toffees but there were also setbacks for some of United’s other relegation rivals, notably Nottingham Forest who were beaten 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City who were defeated by the same scoreline at home to Chelsea.

Saturday’s visitors Wolves also fell to a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United the following day, all of which led to a fresh prediction on how the Premier League table will look following the last weekend of the season at the end of May.

After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final standings will present themselves. FiveThirtyEight believe that this weekend’s clash between Wolves and Leeds at Molineux is hard to call but Wolves are given a 38 per cent chance of victory with a Whites win rated a probability of 35 per cent. The draw is rated a 28 per cent chance.

As far as the rest of the season goes, this is where the super computer from FiveThirtyEight thinks Leeds will end up and with how many points as part of an incredible conclusion at the bottom of the division.

1st - Arsenal Predicted points tally: 87.

2nd - Manchester City Predicted points tally: 85.

3rd - Manchester United Predicted points tally: 71.

4th - Tottenham Hotspur Predicted points tally: 65.