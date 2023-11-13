Leeds United are enjoying a winning streak in the Championship as they eye promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United kept their winning run alive this weekend after claiming all three points against Plymouth Argyle. The Whites dominated proceedings more than the 2-1 scoreline suggests as victory was secured thanks to goals from Daniel James and Joël Piroe, with Ben Waine's late consolation fortunately not enough to change the result.

Leeds are steadily closing the gap on Leicester City and Ipswich Town at the top of the table. Their recent win over the Foxes was a big statement for Daniel Farke and his side as they pursue promotion back to the Premier League. As it stands, the Whites sit in third with 31 points, while the Championship leaders are ahead on 39 each.

Fighting for either the title or a spot in the play-offs at the end of the season is of course Farke's priority, but he also has the headache of tackling the upcoming transfer windows. After Leeds were relegated, a number of players headed for the exit, on both permanent and loan deals. Unfortunately for the Whites, there are still transfer rumours linked to current players, despite their strong start to the 2023/24 season.

One man who has attracted some interest is Pascal Struijk, and it's Tottenham Hotspur who have had their name thrown into the mix after recently losing centre-back Micky van de Ven to injury.

Netherlands-based reporter Süleyman Öztürk recently addressed the injury to the Spurs defender and believes fellow Dutchman Struijk could be a good replacement option in January.

"I would like to give Ange Postecoglou some advice: Struijk can easily join the defence of Tottenham Hotspur," Öztürk told Voetbal Zone. "That boy really plays at too low a level. I can well imagine that a big club will come for him in January. He really is the best defender in the Championship at the moment. I think he will make that step, because getting into the Dutch selection from the second level is difficult."

Carlton Palmer has also weighed in on the suggestion that Struijk could be a top target for Spurs in the new year. The pundit and former Leeds star agreed that the 24-year-old is 'the best in the Championship' and praised him for 'becoming a complete and mature defender.'

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer continued: "This would be a huge blow for Leeds United in their quest for promotion. Unfortunately for them, when a player is doing well, there is always unwanted attention."

Struijk is a key player for Leeds and prior to his own fitness problems, he had played every single minute of Championship football this season. He captained his side for the last five games before Plymouth and his current contract runs until 2027, which is a boost for Leeds fans.