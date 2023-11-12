The latest news from Elland Road as Leeds United continue their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Doubt has been cast over Jack Harrison’s expected permanent departure from Leeds United.

The former Middlesbrough loan star made an immediate return to the Premier League in the aftermath of Leeds’ relegation into the Championship at the end of last season when he agreed to spend the campaign with Everton.

A hip injury has disrupted Harrison’s time on Merseyside but he has shown signs of life in recent weeks after scoring one goal and providing three assists in his last five Premier League appearances for Sean Dyche’s side.

Everton are expected to make an attempt to convert the loan move into a permanent deal at the end of the season - but doubts over a potential takeover at the club have left one journalist to suggest a long-term stay with the Toffees may be out of the question.

Journalist Paul Brown told GiveMeSport: “It wouldn't surprise me if Leeds were to ask for that. I suspect that in the current market, they do believe he's worth that.

“But the problem is that he probably isn't worth £30m to Everton because they don't have £30m to spend on one player right now. Everything will depend on what happens with the takeover, the finances, whether Everton are punished, whether they stay in the Premier League.

“Everything is up in the air at the moment and it's very hard to predict what kind of budget Everton will have. So I think by next summer, things will become clearer but I can't see, in the current situation, Everton spending £30m on Jack Harrison.”

Whites star took advice from former Norwich City star before Elland Road move

Glen Kamara has revealed his spoke to international team-mate Teemu Pukki before agreeing to join Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

PIVOTAL: Glen Kamara.

The former Rangers midfielder was a key target for Daniel Farke as he prepared for his first season in charge at Elland Road and a move finally came to fruition in the final days of the window.

Kamara has impressed during the early months of his time with the Whites and he admitted his conversation with Finland team-mate Pukki left him in no doubt over the switch.

“Yes, he (Pukki) messaged me as well. Everyone does their due diligence”, Kamara told the Official Leeds United podcast.