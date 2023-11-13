Leeds United fans on key player improvement need and price Whites should pay for signing star

Leeds United won at Elland Road for the fifth game in succession against Saturday’s visitors Plymouth Argyle – after which the club’s fans offered a mix of praise but also slight concerns.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the victory against the newly-promoted Pilgrims including a Whites “lesson”, a particular key player improvement area need and the price Leeds should pay to sign a rapidly emerging star.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds United deserved to win this game, and with better finishing should have had it sewn up long before Plymouth Argyle scored in the 85th minute to cause an anxious end to the match. In fairness, Plymouth looked better than their league position suggests and to their credit kept to their style of play and at two down will have felt they still had a chance of a result.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANOTHER CHANCE: Not taken as Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter, right, fires in a shot against Saturday's Championship visitors Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ goals-to-shots ratio needs improving and especially guilty was Georginio Rutter who, whilst still showing quality and entertainment in build up play, all too often displayed poor finishing and a poor final pass.

Overall, it was a good team performance with all the starting XI playing well, with the stand-out players being Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Dan James and the increasingly impressive midfield pairing of Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara.

Archie Gray deserves a special mention for a composed, faultless and mature display playing in a less familiar position and at a tender age. An Injury to Sam Byram gave Junior Firpo a chance at left-back where he looked comfortable.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

ANDY RHODES

As we head into the final international break of 2023, things are going fairly well for Daniel Farke, aren’t they? Of course, the second half against Plymouth Argyle was much more of a battle than the first, but this isn’t the first time this season that Leeds United have had to weather a storm but they appear to have the ability to ride out such problems thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, we saw a visiting team struggle to cope with an all-action first half at Elland Road. The argument amongst fans has been that Joel Piroe isn’t being as productive as hoped at number 10 but his goal on Saturday showed again that Farke’s system is working.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Joe Rodon again illustrated why United should be willing to pay Spurs their asking price for the defender. His ability to see danger materialising and put an early stop to it is an invaluable skill in the Championship. Maintaining the momentum will be key on the other side of the international break as we head into the tough Christmas period.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds United dominated the first half in a similar manner to the Huddersfield game and we ought to have been the same four goals to the good at the break against another low-quality side. Unlike against the Terriers, Leeds were just as much on top in the second half this time but a series of poor finishes left the door open for Plymouth and they so nearly spoiled our afternoon.

The lesson once again from this game is that we must become more ruthless in front of goal; the likes of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James will always create chances but that will mean nothing if we continue to squander them so regularly. Joel Piroe scored one but arguably ought to have got a hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He should have scored from six yards from a Summerville assist but his shot cannoned off a defender, and then he latched onto a clever lob from Rutter that got him behind the Plymouth back line but he headed over. Other chances also went begging.

That Plymouth managed to undo us so easily for their goal is also a reminder that we are still not always watertight at the back. However, a win is a win, and, for the most part, we were streets ahead of the opposition again.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United continued their impressive run at home and in the white kit – no defeat in it this season. The 2-1 win was scant reward for a dominant performance only let down by poor finishing. Leeds were dominant and went ahead from the boot of Dan James. Georginio Rutter went down in the area but no penalty was given, the ball broke to a defender but Glen Kamara won the ball back and gave it to James who finished superbly.

The second came when Crysencio Summerville found Joel Piroe and the striker made no mistake. It was his first goal since the home game with Bristol City. Leeds lost Sam Byram to injury so Junior Firpo came on and performed well on his return from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United had more chances to add to their tally but didn’t take them. Sometimes when you’ve in front but don’t take advantage, the other team will see a chance to get back and Plymouth reduced the arrears with six minutes to go. There were strong performances from Joe Rodon, Kamara, James, Summerville and Piroe. It’s time to recuperate for those not involved in another international break that stops the action until Leeds travel to Rotherham on November 24.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

MIKE GILL

The abundant skills of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James battered Plymouth Argyle mercilessly and before the end of the first half hour, the game should have been over. Rutter had weaved his way into the penalty area before being upended.

While all around him were losing their heads, Glen Kamara intercepted and tipped the ball to Dan James who rendered appeals unnecessary by blasting the ball into the top corner. United continued to dominate and Crysencio Summerville held on to the ball just long enough to release Joel Piroe who scored another fine goal.

The plethora of near misses that preceded and followed this period are too numerous to list but United resembled a drunken sailor on shore leave as they missed chance after chance. With six minutes left, substitute Ben Waine gave Argyle’s noisy fans something to cheer about as he smashed in a cross from Luke Cundle causing a nervous finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be unfair to put the emphasis on United’s missed chances – they dominated throughout and deserved the three points. It was a good performance in every department and the Whites deserved their win.