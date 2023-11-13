'Special' - Leeds United boss on Whites 'freak one', youngsters' potential and praise for pair

A Leeds United “freak one” has been assessed in outlining the potential of club youngsters with particular praise for a Whites pair.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s under-21s fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League Cup clash in York but only after a stirring second half fightback upon quickly falling 2-0 behind against a star-studded young Blues side.

Chelsea’s line-up featured a recent big money purchase in 18-year-old Brazilian forward Deivid Washington whom the Blues signed for £17m from Santos in August on a seven-year-deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing quickly impressed and helped himself to a first-half brace within 26 minutes of Sunday’s cup tie which Leeds approached following last weekend’s 7-1 league hammering at home to Crystal Palace.

IMPRESSED: Leeds United under-21s boss Michael Skubala, above. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

That, though, reasoned Whites 21s boss Michael Skubala, was a “freak” result, the coach of United’s youngsters hailing his side’s second half fightback against Chelsea with particular praise for centre-backs Jeremiah Mullen and James Debayo.

"I think last week was a bit of a freak one,” said Skubala, referencing the surprise 7-1 blitz. "I actually think Chelsea are better than Palace – so I actually think the performance – when you come off results like that, even though they are freak things sometimes, shows the grit and the mentality of keep going. After they went 2-0 down, they kept going and going and it just shows what a special group they can be when they are actually on full tilt which is amazing.”

Skubala added: “It was a really good second half performance. I call it pushing the game, we were going after it, we were on the front foot. I thought we started a bit slow in the first half, got caught in behind with some deep runners from midfield and we tidied that up at half-time. But I thought in the second half they were really good and it was a really good performance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressed on facing a £17m signing in Brazilian star Washington, Skubala reasoned: "I think that's the beauty of under-21s. There's some good players that turn up bought for lots of money and I thought Jez (Mullen) and James Debayo were brilliant on the back line.