Patrick Bamford hits back at Leeds United question and provides explanation to view on form

Jesse Marsch’s newly-inherited side only avoided Premier League relegation on the final day of last season through a 2-1 victory at Brentford but Leeds made the perfect start to the new campaign with an opening day 2-1 triumph at home to Wolves.

The Whites then looked destined to make it six points out of six when leading 2-0 at Southampton in their second game of the season with just 18 minutes left but the Saints hit back to grab a 2-2 draw.

Bamford, though, says that United’s overall performance at St Mary’s and also in the subsequent 1-1 draw at home to Everton puts a different gloss on his side’s start to the new term despite having gone three games without a win.

DEFIANT MESSAGE: From Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds bounced back from the late disappointment at Southampton by condemning historic rivals Chelsea to a 3-0 defeat as part of an impressive performance from Marsch’s side at Elland Road.

The Whites were then beaten 1-0 at a Brighton side flying high in fourth place in the Premier League table and a 1-1 draw against Everton was followed by Saturday’s extremely disappointing 5-2 hiding at Brentford.

Leeds, though, still sit ninth in the Premier League table and Whites no 9 Bamford has issued a defiant message about United’s recent run.

Asked by post-match media at the weekend if there was any worry about his team’s form after no wins in three, Bamford insisted: "No, not at all.

"I think that we've actually had a really good start.

"There's obviously no wins in three but there's probably been games where we have drawn and we should have won them.

"I think we have just got to write Brentford off and forget about it because it just was one of them days."

Bamford celebrated his 29th birthday on Monday and says he is feeling in good shape having now had two outings from the bench upon recovering from a groin injury suffered in the first half at St Mary’s.

A variety of setbacks ending with a ruptured plantar fascia suffered in the March victory at Wolves limited Bamford to just just seven league starts last term and only 559 minutes of top-flight football.

But the striker started both of the first two games of the new season and returned from his groin issue as a late substitute in the draw against Everton at Elland Road.

Bamford was then brought on at half-time at Brentford.

Assessing how he was feeling fitness wise after Saturday's outing, Bamford said: "Good to be honest.

"It's annoying when you have been injured for a while, as I was last season.

"You come back and just get little aches and pains which just seem always to be non stop.

"That was why I started on the bench, just build me in slowly and it was nice to be out there. As I get more and more fit then I will score some more goals."

Whites boss Jesse Marsch was also able to welcome back defender Luke Ayling at Brentford who returned from a four-month absence due to knee surgery as a second-half substitute.

Asked about the returns of Bamford and Ayling making Leeds stronger – with Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo also on the way back – Marsch said: “I said last week that I liked our team, and that doesn't change.

"In fact, we're, we're getting healthier, and we're going to get some key guys back.