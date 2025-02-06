Leeds United enjoyed another commanding win at Coventry City to put pressure back on their promotion rivals.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United might have scored nine goals in two games but Jayden Bogle insists clean sheets are key to keep those wins coming.

Daniel Farke’s side came away from Coventry City with a commanding 2-0 win that could easily have been more, with a host of gilt-edged chances missed following first-half goals from Joel Piroe and right-back Bogle. Piroe, Largie Ramazani and Dan James were all guilty of poor finishing before Illan Meslier was called into action as the hour mark approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for Leeds, Meslier was alert to both efforts and pulled off a pair of incredible saves, keeping Coventry at bay to record yet another clean sheet. Leeds have now gone six games without conceding across all competitions, their best run since 1981, and Bogle knows the importance of shutting out opposition teams regardless of how electric his side are going forward.

Bogle’s Coventry verdict

“It was a good performance from us.” Bogle told LUTV after full-time. “We probably should have scored a few more goals but it's a good result. I just started driving with it and it opened up, got into the box and thought I'd overrun it but it just fell to me again. A bit of composure to put it away. The keeper had it and it just fell back out so I slotted it in.

“It was a bit more difficult in the first half, they were compact but we managed to find a way through. Obviously in the second-half, with the lead, it opened up a bit more to create more space for us. Another clean sheet and when you keep clean sheets you've got every chance of winning games. The more we can keep, the more we can win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogle’s mazy run and finish was met with chants of ‘we want seven’ from the CBS Arena away end, with travelling Leeds fans still holding Saturday’s 7-0 thumping of Cardiff City fresh in the memory. Farke’s men created enough to at least run that scoreline close but few will turn their nose up at a two-goal win against an in-form Coventry.

Crucial period on the horizon

Leeds are now arguably in the best form of their campaign and with a crucial month coming up, they couldn’t have timed it better. Games against Sheffield United and Sunderland could go a long way to deciding things but Bogle and his teammates aren’t getting carried away.

“Just the same approach,” the Leeds defender said when asked if there was any change following that historic win. “We need to approach every game with the same mentality, to go into the game aiming to win. When things are going well it's easier to have that feeling, I think it's showing on the pitch.

“We're a good group on and off the pitch. We've got a good relationship down that [right] side. It's just about putting it to work when we step out on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds now have a weekend away from the Championship promotion race, with pressure now on Sheffield United and Sunderland to keep the pace. Farke’s side are back home to welcome Millwall to Elland Road for their Saturday lunchtime FA Cup fourth round meeting.