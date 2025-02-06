Leeds United striker Joel Piroe says he will watch back his missed one-v-one opportunity against Coventry City on Wednesday night but won't be losing any sleep over the chances Leeds didn't take on a night when the team extended their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Leeds saw off Frank Lampard's Sky Blues by two goals to nil at the CBS Arena with Dutch forward Piroe opening the scoring during the first half with a well-struck, low effort beyond goalkeeper Oliver Dovin.

Jayden Bogle added a second for the Whites after a purposeful run from the byline ended with Dovin spilling the ball, which the Leeds full-back capitalised upon to add to United's lead.

The Whites could have put the game to bed during the second half with any number of good opportunities, one of which fell Piroe's way with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Swedish stopper Dovin managed to keep the score respectable, though, with a handful of good saves after the break, denying Piroe from inside the penalty area on 77 minutes.

"I will watch it back and [ask] myself, 'Why did I make that decision?' What happened exactly?' And then just make sure the next one is a goal," Piroe said at full-time.

"We've been wasteful. Myself, DJ [Dan James] had good chances, Manor [Solomon], the offside goal that they gave," he added.

Piroe was also quizzed on the confidence the squad have in goalkeeper Illan Meslier who registered his 19th clean sheet of the season on Wednesday night, including one in each of his last five outings, following an error-strewn display at Hull City which made headlines at the beginning of the year.

"Yes, definitely [we have confidence], of course. Sometimes, it's extra difficult for him if you don't have to do much the whole game and then suddenly you have to be there with a save and he did outstanding today and really helped us as well."

Piroe has scored 13 league goals this season, the same number he managed last term, but in 11 fewer Championship matches. The Dutchman is on course to better his all-competitions total of 14 from 2023/24, but simply wishes to get on with the job game-by-game.

"It's something I'm really happy with and I want to crack on," he added. "I don't know if it's about getting in those palces and receiving the ball or taking it well as well. Could have had more [tonight], to be fair, I'm still disappointed about it a little bit but yeah I would I have improved in it."