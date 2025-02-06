Leeds United’s under-fire goalkeeper man enjoyed a good night during Wednesday’s win at Coventry City.

Leeds extended their unbeaten league run to 13 games with a commanding 2-0 win at Coventry on Wednesday evening. First-half goals from Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle set the Whites on their way to victory, and the frequency of gilt-edged chances would suggest it could easily have been more.

Daniel Farke’s side could have been made to rue those mistakes just before the hour mark when Ellis Simms directed a brilliant header towards the bottom corner, but Meslier got down to claw it away with an exceptional save. And the Whites goalkeeper was on hand again to tip a point-blank Sky Blues header onto the crossbar later on.

Dallas on Meslier

“Another clean sheet, two huge saves from Illan,” Dallas told LUTV in the aftermath of Wednesday’s win. “He didn’t have much to do other than the two, but it just shows that you’ve got to stay focused in the big moments.

“The first save is absolutely incredible. Let’s give him the credit he is due because he suffered after those mistakes, that’s for sure, he came in for a lot of criticism. But those saves, incredible. Save of the season.

“No matter what happens, there will still be a microscope on him because of the magnitude of his recent mistakes, but that tonight certainly shows his quality. Daniel Farke will be pleased because he’s shown a lot of faith in him, and Illan has repaid him tonight.”

Meslier and Leeds have now kept five straight league clean sheets and Coventry was arguably the first of those games in which he was seriously tested. The defence in front of him has done an incredible job protecting things and Bogle has been a constant part of that.

Bogle praised

The right-back has received much more praise for his attacking exploits this season, however, and scored Leeds’ second at the CBS Arena with a mazy run. That’s four for the season now and having played full-back in his career, Dallas acknowledged the threat coming from that right side.

“He's doing fantastically well,” Dallas added of the £5million summer arrival. “You've got to have certain skills to get into those positions - I was never really good enough to get there. He's getting stronger every week, the connection with him, Dan [James], and Brenden [Aaronson] - Dan spoke as well about how Joe [Rodon] starts it all off.

“That right side is really really strong and he’s reaping the rewards of that. If I played full-back with a winger that stayed wide, which Dan tends to do a lot more than Manor, for Jayden to still be attacking as much as he does with Dan staying wide is credit to him.”